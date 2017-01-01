Detailed battery information for your MacBook, iPhone & iPad
Battery Health is a professional battery monitoring utility for viewing vital statistics about your MacBook's and iOS device's battery, such as power level, heath, capacity, temperature, charge cycles and more.
It is an award-winning app that is used by over 1 million Mac users worldwide.
You can use Battery Health to connect to your iPhone or iPad over WiFi Sync or USB cable to retrieve useful iOS battery data.
These important statistics can help you determine if your device's poor battery life is due to a deteriorated battery capacity.
The energy hogs feature allows you to prolong battery life by closing down apps that are detected as consistently using a high amount of energy.
Also, you can choose to display your MacBook's 'battery time remaining' figure in your menubar, which Apple recently removed from their standard OS functionality.
Control exactly when you get notified about battery level events on your Mac; choose between regular intervals and predefined values.
In addition, you can optionally configure the menubar text to turn red once your charge level drops below 10%. This acts as an added reminder to start charging your MacBook soon.
Battery Health allows you to analyse your battery performance with three different charts that display power, charge and health history. Use this data to develop charging and usage habits that help to maintain a high battery life.Buy Direct
"Battery Health offers a wealth of information [...] this app is hard to beat."
"Battery Health is one of those useful little apps."
"Battery Health does the trick for me."
Detailed battery information for your MacBook, iPhone & iPad