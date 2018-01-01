Amazon Price Tracker Displays the price changes for a product listed on Amazon

MacBook Battery Info Displays statistics about your MacBook's battery

Bitcoin Price Displays the current Bitcoin price in your preferred currency

Clicky Stats Displays the stats from Clicky.com for today's unique visitors and bounce rate

Countdown Displays a countdown until a certain date and time

CPU Usage Displays your current CPU usage

Currency Exchange Rate Displays the current exchange rate for a currency pair

Available Disk Space Displays how much space you have left on your main HD

Dribbble Stats Displays the number of likes for a Dribbble shot or the number of followers for a profile

Facebook Page Stats Displays the total likes/follows for a Facebook page

Fantasy Premier League Points Displays the total number of game week points for your team on fantasy.premierleague.com

Fitbit Stats Displays stats from your Fitbit account

GitHub Project Stats Displays information about a public GitHub Repo

Google Play Reports Status Displays whether the Google Play reports have been released for today

Hacker News Karma Displays your Karma on Hacker News

Instagram Follower Count Displays the total followers for an Instagram account

iTunes Connect Sales Displays yesterday's sales proceeds based on PST (Local) timezone

iTunes Reports Status Displays whether the iTunes reports have been released for today

Linode Bandwidth Displays the bandwidth stats for your Linode account

MailChimp Stats Displays the number of subscribers for a specific mailing list

Memory Stats Displays stats about your memory

Paddle Earnings Today Displays today's current earnings from Paddle.com

Product Hunt Upvotes Displays the total upvotes for a Product Hunt submission

Reddit Karma Displays your Karma on Reddit

StackOverflow Reputation Displays your reputation on StackOverflow

Stock Price Tracker Displays the stock price for a given stock symbol

Stripe Balance Displays your current available balance on Stripe

World Time Displays the current time for a selected timezone

Time Passed Since Displays the time since a specific date and time in the past

Travel Time Displays how long it will take by car in current traffic to get to a destination

Twitter Followers Displays the number of followers for a Twitter account

Mac Uptime Displays your Mac's uptime

Current Weather Displays the current temperature and weather for a given location

Website Status Checker Displays whether a website is online or offline

Word of the Day Displays the word of the day from Merriam-Webster

YouTube Channel Stats Displays the current total subscriber count, comment count, or view count

YouTube Video Stats Displays the current view, comment, like, dislike, or favorite counts for a specific YouTube Video