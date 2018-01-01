An infinite number of possibilities at your fingertips
Infinity Dashboard allows you to track anything through its beautifully organized interface. With over 35 built-in modules, you can monitor things ranging from current weather, travel times, website stats, stock prices, birthdays and much more. You can even write your own custom modules to track almost anything you want.
Having all your data points tracked and automatically updated within a single app means that you don't need to waste time throughout the day constantly checking multiple websites just to stay informed of what matters to you. See your App Store earnings, YouTube views, Facebook fans, Fitbit stats, exchange rates, Mac system info and more at a glance.
Certain modules support notifications that allow you to get alerted to important changes to data you are tracking. For example, you can get notified when the price of a product you are tracking on Amazon changes.
You can add a relevant emoji icon next to a group created in Infinity Dashboard to customise the interface further - it also helps to easily identify different sections within your dashboard.
We have written extensive documentation to allow you to create and share your own custom modules. All you need is knowledge of Javascript. For more information on creating your own module, click here.
Each module can be configured to refresh its data at a defined frequency. This allows you to minimise unnecessary requests, especially if you are using an API with usage restrictions.
Displays the price changes for a product listed on Amazon
Displays statistics about your MacBook's battery
Displays the current Bitcoin price in your preferred currency
Displays the stats from Clicky.com for today's unique visitors and bounce rate
Displays a countdown until a certain date and time
Displays your current CPU usage
Displays the current exchange rate for a currency pair
Displays how much space you have left on your main HD
Displays the number of likes for a Dribbble shot or the number of followers for a profile
Displays the total likes/follows for a Facebook page
Displays the total number of game week points for your team on fantasy.premierleague.com
Displays stats from your Fitbit account
Displays information about a public GitHub Repo
Displays whether the Google Play reports have been released for today
Displays your Karma on Hacker News
Displays the total followers for an Instagram account
Displays yesterday's sales proceeds based on PST (Local) timezone
Displays whether the iTunes reports have been released for today
Displays the bandwidth stats for your Linode account
Displays the number of subscribers for a specific mailing list
Displays stats about your memory
Displays today's current earnings from Paddle.com
Displays the total upvotes for a Product Hunt submission
Displays your Karma on Reddit
Displays your reputation on StackOverflow
Displays the stock price for a given stock symbol
Displays your current available balance on Stripe
Displays the current time for a selected timezone
Displays the time since a specific date and time in the past
Displays how long it will take by car in current traffic to get to a destination
Displays the number of followers for a Twitter account
Displays your Mac's uptime
Displays the current temperature and weather for a given location
Displays whether a website is online or offline
Displays the word of the day from Merriam-Webster
Displays the current total subscriber count, comment count, or view count
Displays the current view, comment, like, dislike, or favorite counts for a specific YouTube Video
Displays how many unsolved tickets there are on a Zendesk support account
Infinity Dashboard comes with a choice of a beautiful light and dark theme, has import and export functionality to allow you to easily transfer your setup to other Macs and offers a choice of three window sizes to suit your personal taste.
